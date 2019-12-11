Partusch, Joseph John III October 24, 1942 - December 9, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Rose and Joe Partusch, Jr.; and brother, Rev. Frank Partusch. Survived by wife, Elizabeth "Betty" Partusch; son, Matthew Partusch (Ami); daughter, Kathryn Mims (Joey); brothers, Bill Partusch (Mary), Jim Partusch (Ola) and Tony Partusch (Lorni); grandchildren, Josie and Aiden Partusch and Memphis Mims; other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends Thursday, December 12th from 5pm to 7pm, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church (3122 S 74th St.) followed by a VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, December 13th, 10am, St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery with military honors by U.S. Army and Ralston Am. Legion Post 373. Memorials are suggested to the Parkinson's Foundation. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

