Parsonage, Ronald Keith Age 80 Ronald Keith Parsonage, of Waterloo, NE, passed away Saturday, August 3rd, after a brave six-year fight against cancer. Born in Minneapolis, MN, Ron graduated magna cum laude from Cornell College in 1960 and from Creighton Law School in 1968. He served as a law clerk to the Honorable Richard E. Robinson and practiced law in Omaha with fidelity for more than 51 years, even ensuring his clients' peace of mind from a hospital bed in his final days. Ron never retired and most recently served of counsel to Dvorak Law Group. Ron's generosity, sincerity and steadfast care were known by many. His friends, family and clients will remember him as an avid fisherman, Husker fan, and meticulous steward of classic cars. Ron shared a love of adventure and outdoors with his family. He taught his children how to fish, water ski and snow ski and snow skied himself until age 74. He approached everything in life with the utmost care and diligence, always seeking to bring joy to his loved ones. He had a curious mind and could often be found with a historical biography in his lap or a difficult crossword in his hand. His sense of humor, adventure and storytelling, complete with bears, cougars and canoes, could send entire rooms belly laughing, and his intellect always made for a stirring conversation. His stories were unfailingly legendary; his prayers were unfailingly poignant. Known to his family as "Goompa," he is survived by his wife, Gail, with whom he shared 56 years of marriage; his daughter, Suzanne Miller (Steve); his son, Doug Parsonage (Janet); his seven grandchildren: Savannah (James), Drake, Sam, Sophia, Gus, Meg and Eli; his brothers, Bob and Bill; and eight nephews and one niece. A VISITATION in Ron's honor will be held Thursday, August 8th, at Heafey, Hoffman, Dworak & Cutler Funeral Home from 5-7pm. His MEMORIAL SERVICE is Friday, August 9th, at Bethany Lutheran Church (4200 N. 204th Street, Elkhorn, NE) at 11am, with lunch and an interment service to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts in memory of Ron to the Judge Robinson Law Scholarship at Creighton University. Mail to Creighton University, Office of Development, PO Box 30282, Omaha, NE 68178 or to the Sienna Francis House. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
