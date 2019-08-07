Parsonage, Ronald Keith "Goompa"

Parsonage, Ronald Keith "Goompa" Age 80 Ronald Keith "Goompa" Parsonage, 80, of Waterloo, NE, passed away Saturday, August 3rd, after a brave six-year fight against cancer. Survived by his wife of 56 years, Gail; daughter, Suzanne Miller (Steve); son, Doug Parsonage (Janet); seven grandchildren: Savannah (James), Drake, Sam, Sophia, Gus, Meg and Eli; brothers, Bob and Bill; eight nephews and one niece. A VISITATION in Ron's honor will be held Thursday, August 8th, at Heafey, Hoffman, Dworak & Cutler Funeral Home from 5-7pm. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, August 9th, 11am, at Bethany Lutheran Church 4200 N. 204th Street, Elkhorn, NE). Lunch and an interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts in memory of Ron to the Judge Robinson Law Scholarship at Creighton University. Mail to Creighton University, Office of Development, PO Box 30282, Omaha, NE 68178 or to the Siena/Francis House. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

