Parrott, Max E. Age 86 - February 19, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Phyllis; parents, Ivan and Hazel (Wilson); brother, R. Larry. Survived by children, Rick (Pat) of Peculiar, MO, Doug of Kansas City, MO, Greg (Lori) of Fordland, MO, Renee (Brett) White of LaVista, NE, and Stacey Haase of Alamogordo, NM; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren CELEBRATION of MAX'S LIFE with Military Honors Saturday, February 29, 1pm at Bethany Funeral Home Chapel BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

