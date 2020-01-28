Parriott, Donald L. October 18, 1938 - January 25, 2020 Age 81 of Plattsmouth, NE. Survived by wife, Rosemary Parriott of Plattsmouth, NE; children, Kim (Charlie) Konkler of Plattsmouth, NE; Sheryl (Shane) Parshall of Plattsmouth, NE; Corey (DeeDee) Parriott of Plattsmouth, NE; grandchildren, Nathan and Sara Konkler; Kylie, Zachary and Madison Parshall; Cassandra and Kade Parriott; sister, Sandy Slump of Plattsmouth, NE; brother, Robert (Joan) Parriott of Kosse, TX; brother-in-law, Stanley Wolski; nephew and nieces. Preceded in death by parents, Everett and Emma Parriott; mother and father-in-law, Stanley and Rosie Wolski; brother-in-law, Charles Slump. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at 10am at Harvey Funeral Home Chapel, Plattsmouth, NE. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Wednesday, January 29th, 1pm, at Omaha National Cemetery. VISITATION: Tuesday, January 28, 2020, from 1-8pm, with family greeting friends from 5-7pm, at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials to the Plattsmouth Education Foundation, PO Box 283, Plattsmouth, NE 68048, to establish a scholarship for students entering a trade/vocational school. BRIAN P. HARVEY FUNERAL HOME 1408 8th Ave., Plattsmouth, NE 68048 | 402-296-4445
Parriott, Donald L.
Service information
Jan 28
Visitation
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
1:00PM-8:00PM
1:00PM-8:00PM
Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home
1408 8th Avenue
Plattsmouth, NE 68048
1408 8th Avenue
Plattsmouth, NE 68048
Jan 29
Funeral Service
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home
1408 8th Avenue
Plattsmouth, NE 68048
1408 8th Avenue
Plattsmouth, NE 68048
Jan 29
Graveside Service
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Omaha National Cemetery
14250 Schram Rd
Omaha, NE 68138
14250 Schram Rd
Omaha, NE 68138
