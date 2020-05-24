Parman, Eleanor Joann

Parman, Eleanor Joann June 29, 1932 - May 19, 2020 Eleanor Joann Parman went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 19, 2020 in Murphy, TX. She was born Eleanor Joann Teel on June 29, 1932 in McFall, MO. She is survived by her children, Glenda Hardin (Bill) of Tyler TX, Philip Parman (Melody) of Allen TX, and Susan Atkins (Mark) of Virginia Beach, VA; her grandchildren, Heather Shaid (Trey) of Ben Wheeler TX, John Hardin (Cara) of Ft. Worth TX, Mark Hardin of Tyler TX, Ashley Spencer (Matt) of McKinney TX, Aaron Parman (Emily) of Anna TX, Preston Parman (Ashley) of Trenton TX, Elizabeth Schabinger (Justin) of Vienna VA, and Anna Atkins of Virginia Beach, VA; and great-grandchildren, Ava Spencer, Maddie Spencer, Brice Shaid, Brooks Hardin, James Hardin and Ivy Parman. She is also survived by her siblings, Marilyn Crain, Richard (Dick) Teel (Patty), and David Teel and their families. She was preceded in death by her husband Lester Parman; her parents, Ruby and Crystal Teel; and two brothers, Bill Teel and Kenneth Teel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Lung Association or Stonebriar Community Church in Frisco, TX. Local Cremation and Funerals 8499 Greenville Ave, #107 Dallas TX 75231

