Parks, Linda Lou August 3, 1953 - June 15, 2020 Age 66. Linda was a 1971 Bellevue High School graduate and an avid reader. She was spiritual and very connected to the earth. Preceded in death by sister, Diane Fleegal; grandparents; and first husband, Bill McDowell. Survived by parents, Bill and Dorothy Parks; daughter, Mary Johnson (Dennis); sisters, Elaine Wells (Dale) and Charlene Lueth (Bill); many nieces and nephews. CELEBRATION of LIFE: Sunday, June 28, 2pm, at Fraternal Order of Eagles 3912, 209 W. Mission Ave. Bellevue. Memorials: Nebraska Humane Society (www.nehumanesociety.org), National Forest Foundation (www.nationalforests.org) BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

