Parks, Jeffrey Todd Passed away on Sunday, November 17th. Born in Fremont, Nebraska on March 28th, 1960, Jeff grew up in Glenwood, Iowa and settled in Richmond, Virginia with the first girl he ever kissed. He worked for the County of Henrico for 20 years and loved golfing, biking, fishing, hiking, geocaching, and just about anything outdoors. The family would like to thank Bon Secours Hospice and the staff at Bon Secours Community Hospice House for their care and compassion. Jeff is survived by his wife, Susan (Londgren) Parks; daughter, Hillary Hinkle; son-in -law, Christopher Leighten, Kiddo, and Belle. Richmond Coach & Mortuary Service, Inc. Henrico, VA 23228 | 804-514-0548 richmondcoach@verizon.net

