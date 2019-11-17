Parks-Fleegal, Diane Marie August 5, 1956 - November 13, 2019 Loving mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister. Diane was full of life and and her passing is a tremendous loss to her loved ones. She was the First Madam President of The Bellevue Eagles 3912 Auxiliary. Preceded in death by her grandparents. Survived by her parents, William and Dorothy Parks; children, William Thompson (Janna), and Trisha Thompson; sisters, Linda Parks, Elaine Wells (Dale), and Charlene Lueth (William); and grandchildren, Brianna Thompson and Lily Thompson. MEMORIAL SERVICE and Luncheon will be held Sunday, November 24, at 2pm at the Bellevue Eagles Club, 209 W Mission Ave, Bellevue, NE 68005. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue 402-291-5000 www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.