Parks-Fleegal, Diane Marie August 5, 1956 - November 13, 2019 Loving mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister. Diane was full of life and and her passing is a tremendous loss to her loved ones. She was the First Madam President of The Bellevue Eagles 3912 Auxiliary. Preceded in death by her grandparents. Survived by her parents, William and Dorothy Parks; children, William Thompson (Janna), and Trisha Thompson; sisters, Linda Parks, Elaine Wells (Dale), and Charlene Lueth (William); and grandchildren, Brianna Thompson and Lily Thompson. MEMORIAL SERVICE and Luncheon will be held Sunday, November 24, at 2pm at the Bellevue Eagles Club, 209 W Mission Ave, Bellevue, NE 68005. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue 402-291-5000 www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Carbon monoxide exposure at Omaha Coco Key Water Resort leaves man in critical condition
-
Video of Burke stabbing 'almost impossible to watch,' judge says; suspect will be tried as juvenile
-
Nebraska's sellout streak will be even more untouchable as Notre Dame's comes to an end
-
In 'easiest decision' he's ever made, Trevin Luben commits to walk on at Nebraska
-
With 188 yards, Dedrick Mills showed Husker fans what to expect 'anytime I get on the field'
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.