Parks, Dorothy E.

Parks, Dorothy E. August 18, 1930 - July 2, 2020 Age 89. Dorothy was a charter member of the Bellevue Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary #3912, a Past President, an officer for 39 years, a longtime Ritual Team member, State Auxiliary Mother 2001-2002, State Hall of Fame recipient 2019 and a current trustee. She was an Auxiliary Mother to many, and sister and friend to all. Preceded in death by daughters, Diane Fleegal and Linda Parks. Survived by her husband of 69 years, Bill; daughters, Elaine Wells (Dale), and Charlene Lueth (Bill); nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and her sister, Donna Meck (Gary). VISITATION: Wednesday, July 8th, 9:30am, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 10:15am, both at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. For video of the service, go the website below and click the link at the bottom of this obituary. INTERMENT: Westlawn-Hillcrest Cemetery. Memorials: Bellevue Fraternal Order of Eagles #3912. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler | 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue 402-291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

