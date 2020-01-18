Parks, Darrell D.

Parks, Darrell D. March 28, 1958 - January 14, 2020 Preceded in death by son, Daniel Parks. Survived by children, Monica (Seun) Makinde, Bobby Parks; grandchildren, Danika and Ayo Makinde; many other relatives and friends. CELEBRATION OF DARRELL'S LIFE: Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at 11am, at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

