Parks, Betty A. September 4, 1921 - October 24, 2019 She was preceded in death by her first husband, Neil Parks, father of their children; second husband, Allen Bullock; son, Dr. Steven Parks; parents, Harley and Ann (Wagner) Sebern; sisters, Dorothy Cavanagh Farner and Jean McNaught. She is survived by her children: son, John "Jack" and his wife Susie Parks; daughter, Susan "Susie" and son-in-law Thomas "Tom" Baechle; daughter-in-law, Patty Parks; four grandchildren (Todd, Nancy, Ben and Clark), and two great-grandchildren (Spencer and Taylor); and many relatives and friends. Betty was a homemaker and was very active in the Community while her children were growing up, and was an interior designer at the Ethan Allen Carriage House for many years thereafter. Betty loved playing golf, bridge, swimming and spending time with family and friends. Her zest for life and bubbly personality will be sorely missed by the many who knew and loved her. A CELEBRATION OF HER LIFE SERVICE will be held at the Arboretum at 11am on November 15th, followed by a light lunch and a chance to reflect on how her life impacted us. Please use the Glen entrance on the left, when entering the Arboretum. In loving memory of Betty Parks of Omaha, who passed away at the Josie Harper Hospice House after a brief illness. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

