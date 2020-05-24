Parker, Paul A.

Parker, Paul A. January 15, 1932 - May 18, 2020 Omaha. Paul was an esteemed musician, music teacher, father and grandfather. He was preceded in death by parents, Roy and Bessie Parker. He is survived by daughter, Diane Finney; sons, Doug and Don Parker; 7 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life Services to be announced at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions. Memorials to Gretna United Methodist Church. For further information, please visit: roedermortuary.com ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Dr. | 402-332-0090 | RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Paul Parker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.