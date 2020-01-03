Parker, Leland C. January 5, 1930 - December 31, 2019 Leland Parker, age 89, died in Omaha, NE. He was raised in Kansas and has also lived in Nebraska, Michigan, and Indiana. He was married to Betty Sloan in 1950 until her death in 1994. They had two children, Randy (deceased, 2017) and Kathleen (Allan) Hinman, Omaha. He married Shirley Moyer from Auburn, IN, in 1997. She died in 2016. Lee worked for 35 years with Gambles. He was an avid woodworker and had many hobbies. He was a member of Presbyterian Church of the Cross. He is survived by his daughter; five grandchildren: Sean Parker, Valerie (Scott) Mowell, Mandy (Juan Luis) Jaramillo, Parker Hinman, Ashley (Joey) Steele; and five great-granddaughters. He is also survived by three stepchildren, seven step-grandchildren, and 13 step-great-grandchildren. MEMORIAL SERVICE and celebration of his life Sunday, January 5, at 1pm (his 90th birthday) at Millard Manor, 12835 Deauville Dr., Omaha. Burial will be in Minneapolis, KS on January 8. Memorials to Auburn Presbyterian Church, Auburn, Indiana. KAHLER DOLCE MORTUARY 441 N. Washington St. 402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

