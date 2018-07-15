Parker, Ellen A. Age 95 Longtime OPS school teacher, where she touched many lives. Preceded in death by husband, Myron; daughter, Kim Dinges; granddaughter, Jayme Sachs; brothers, Bill and Don Brow. Survived by son, Dale (Sharon) Parker; 3 grandchildren, Jenny Dinges, Jason (Andrea) Parker, Zachary (Amber) Parker; 5 great-grandchildren, Thomas and Wyatt Parker, Megan, Andrew and Amanda Sachs; 4 great-great grandchildren, Eathan, Alicia, Benet and Emma; sister, Sharon Mooney; grandson-in-law, Vic Sachs. Private Family Services. Memorials to the charity of your choice. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" St. 402-731-1234 www.klsfuneralhome.com

