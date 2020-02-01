Parker, Dennis C. June 20, 1961 - January 26, 2020 Age 58 years of Omaha. Dennis is survived by his daughters: Crystal Parker and husband, Matt Rediger, Sarah Claborn and husband Kyle; grandchildren: Peyton, Hunter, Harper; siblings: Kelly, Doug, Kimberly, Donn, David; longtime friend Christine Clinton; many other relatives and friends. CELEBRATION of DENNIS' LIFE: Monday, February. 3, 2020 at 6pm, with family receiving friends one hour prior to the Service, all at Braman Mortuary, 72nd St. Chapel. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

To plant a tree in memory of Dennis Parker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.