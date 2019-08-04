Parker, Charlotte Ann Scott December 5, 1936 - May 28, 2019 Charlotte Ann Scott Parker, age 82, passed away on May 28, 2019 in Omaha. She was beloved and adored for her friendly, outgoing and loving personality. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 28 years John "Jack" Parker; parents, Irvin and Laura Scott; siblings, Merrill, Mary Louise, Ross, Don, Dale, and David; and step-children, Annette, Laurie, Tim and Dan Parker. She is survived by brother, Burke Scott of Newburg, IN; children, Scott Robinson (Amy) of Iola TX, Matt Robinson of Omaha, Aaron Robinson (Dusica) of Omaha, Starr Robinson (Jo Cohen) of Glenview IL, and Roxanne Robinson of Paris, France and Queens, NY; six grandchildren, Jesse Hunt (Tara), Ashley Robinson, James Robinson (Katie McCabe), Quentin Robinson, Manon Escriout, and Th�o Escriout; two great-grandchildren, Kristina and Brianna Hunt; step-children, Patrick Parker (Suzie), and Gail Cahill (Larry); and many nieces and nephews. Born in Tell City, IN on December 5, 1936, Charlotte grew up in the same town and attended Tell City High School. She earned her Nursing Degree at Methodist Hospital School of Nursing. While raising five kids with a spouse, she pursued a Nursing career in Pennsylvania and Nebraska hospitals. In 1978 she married her second husband Jack after a year-long courtship. She was widowed in October 2006. Her life will be CELEBRATED on Thursday, August 8, from 9am-1pm, at Crosby-Burkett Swanson Golden Funeral Home, 11902 West Center Road in Omaha. A REMEMBRANCE CEREMONY will be held at 11am. CROSBY BURKET SWANSON GOLDEN 11902 W. Center Road 402-333-7200 | www.crosby-burket.com

