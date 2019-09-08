Parker, Carol "Tommie," M.S.W., LMFT, LMHP

Parker, Carol "Tommie," M.S.W., LMFT, LMHP October 12, 1928 - September 1, 2019 "If you know her and love her, you call her Tommie." Family: husband, Dr. John W. Hill; children: Patrick Parker (wife, Susie), Gail Cahill (husband, Larry), Annette Parker (dec.), Timothy Parker (dec; wife, Janice), Laurie Mattic (dec; husband, William), Daniel Parker (dec; wife, Julie); stepchildren: Erica Hill, Kevin Hill (wife, Tricia); grandchildren: John Parker (wife, Masae), Katie Parker (husband, Jerry), Luke Parker (wife, Natasha), Carter Cahill, Quinlan Cahill, Graham Cahill, Billy Mattic, Dean Parker, Estes Parker (wife, Dr. Meiling), Dr. Cassandra Parker (husband, Chad); step grandchildren, Aidan Hill and Riley Hill; nine great-grandchildren. From 1978 to 2015, Family Practice Clinic: marriage and family psychotherapist. 1978 to 1994, Meyer Rehabilitation Institute, University of Nebraska Medical Center, Department of Social Work: Coordinator, Family Therapy Program. Celebration of Life: Wednesday, September 11th from 12noon to 2pm, West Center Chapel. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorials are suggested to a charity of your choice. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. | 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

