Parker, Carol "Tommie," M.S.W., LMFT, LMHP October 12, 1928 - September 1, 2019 "If you know her and love her, you call her Tommie." Celebration of Life: Wednesday, September 11th from 12noon to 2pm, West Center Chapel. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorials are suggested to a charity of your choice. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. | 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

