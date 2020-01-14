Park, Ronald R.

Park, Ronald R. November 18, 1935 - January 10, 2020 Ronald R. Park was born in Lynch, NE, on November 18, 1935 to R.F. Park and Hazel L. Woods Park. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister, Beverly; brother, William and sister-in-law Dorothy Park; sister and brother-in-law, Charlene and Neven Ickes; and brother-in-law, Norman Trowbridge. Survived by beloved wife of 61 years, Connie; daughter, Kelly (Douglas) Aschwege; son, Barry (Kathy) Park; grandchildren, Kara (Chris) Brouelette, Jordan (Jessica) Aschwege, Colin (Kaley) Park, Jared (Sarah) Park, Taylor Park, Hunter Park; great-grandchild, Hallie Marie Aschwege; sister, Genelle Trowbridge; many nieces, nephews, friends and colleagues. Ron served as a respected educator for 35 years as a coach/teacher in Page, NE, and as teacher/coach, guidance counselor, registrar, assistant principal and athletic director in the Millard Public Schools. VISITATION: Wednesday, January 15, from 57pm, with prayer service at 7pm; FUNERAL MASS: Thursday, January 16, 10:30am, both services at St. Wenceslaus, 15353 Pacific Street, Omaha, NE. Private internment at a later date. Memorials can be directed to Millard Public Schools Foundation for athletic scholarships. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Park as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.