Parent, Christopher D.  April 28, 1956 - July 2, 2020. Retired Belleuve Police Officer Christopher D. Parent, age 64, was born on April 28th, 1956 in Maine and passed away peacefully July 2nd at his Bellevue home. He was preceded in death by his father, Frederick Parent, Jr.; and brother, Timothy Parent. Chris is survived by his wife, Gina Parent; mother, Lee Parent; sister, Katie Wroblewski; brother and sister-in-law, Dan and Kat Parent; daughter, Sarah Fudge; sons and daughter-in-law, Joel and Angie Parent, Craig Gable; grandson, Josh Parent; stepchildren, Tina Anderson, Kendra and Brian Allison, Dustin Hubel; and many nieces and nephews. CELEBRATION OF HIS LIFE: Thursday, July 9th, 5pm at the Bellevue Volunteer Firefighter Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family.

