Pardee, Constance "Connie" April 22, 1950 - October 5, 2019 Constance "Connie" Pardee, age 69, of Omaha went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Constance was born on April 22, 1950 to Charles and Grace Pardee. She is survived by her loving siblings, Dennis Pardee, Judy Markle, and Susan Driscoll; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and a host of friends. CELEBRATION of LIFE will be at 1:30pm Wednesday, October 9, at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. 5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 68106. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at: www.westlawnhillcrest.com WESTLAWN HILLCREST FUNERAL HOME 5701 Center St., Omaha NE 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

