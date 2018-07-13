Parcel, Kendall E. Mar 5, 1941 - Jul 11, 2018 Age 77, of Lyons, NE. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, July 14, 2018, 10am, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland, NE. VISITATION: Friday, 5-7 pm, with family receiving friends, at Pelan Funeral Services Lyons. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to service at the church. Burial with Military Honors: Lyons Cemetery in Lyons. Memorials to the family for later designation. PELAN FUNERAL SERVICES LYONS Lyons, NE  402 687-2644 www.pelanfuneralservices.com

TERRI DURHAM

Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW District 10 Chaplain

