Pankey-Thomas, Naomi Naree June 21, 1965 - May 6, 2020 Born on June 21, 1965 in Bangkok, Thailand. Entered into Rest on May 6, 2020 in her home in Omaha at the age of 54. Naomi attended College for Information Technology and Computer/Software Programing. Various passions she enjoyed included building technology, designing and remodeling properties, and spending time with her family. Preceded into Rest by her father, United States Air Force Retired Master Sergeant Fronzell Floyd Pankey Junior. Survived by her mother, Naree Silaphat-Pankey; her sister and brother, Faustine Udom, and Floyd Fronzell Pankey III; her children, Andria Naree Thomas-Swearengen, Za'Nia Naomi Thomas-Hamilton and husband Troy Durelle Hamilton, Anthony Zigeth Thomas, Malik Yousef-Zigeth Thomas, Nandi NZhinga- Naomi Thomas, and Nadia Naomi Florence Thomas; cousin Tiffany Udom Cross; lifelong friend, Chanda Reaves and her husband Kevin Argie Minor; and many extended family members. We love you, miss you dearly and will see you later. Roeder Mortuaries, Inc. - www.RoederMortuary.com 2727 N 108th Street, Omaha, NE 68164 - (402) 496-9000

