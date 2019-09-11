Pane, Beverly A. November 7, 1935 - September 9, 2019 Preceded in death by daughter, Michelle McLaughlin; parents, Ferdinand Sr. and Lillian Pane. Survived by children, Pamela (Timothy) Bezy, Steve (Carol) McLaughlin; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; brother, Ferdinand Pane Jr. VISITATION begins Friday, 10am, with a MEMORIAL SERVICE at 11am, at the Mortuary. Memorials to the family. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

