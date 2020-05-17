Palumbo, Frank A., Sr. October 27, 1934 - April 29, 2020 Survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Joan; children, Frank (Debi) Palumbo, Jr., Anthony (Patty) Palumbo, Robert (Anne) Palumbo and Christina (Geoffrey) Merrill; grandchildren, Tonia Lee Clark, Nicolas Rowland Palumbo, Jamie Lee Palumbo, Stephanie Brohl Juszczyk, Cynthia Marie Palumbo, Douglas Anthony Palumbo, Nathaniel Edward Hall, Sarah Ann Cloud, Alexander Robert Palumbo, Christian Anthony Palumbo, Natalie Alese Palumbo; 18 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and good friends. Funeral Services, following social distancing guidelines, Tuesday, 11am at the Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel. The service will be webcast at https://boxcast.tv/view/frank-anthony-palumbo-sr-729712 Visitation with the family, also following social distancing guidelines, Monday, 5-7pm at the Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Nebraska. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel 3402 Samson Way Bellevue, NE 68123 402-293-0999 | www.johnagentleman.com

To plant a tree in memory of Frank Palumbo, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.