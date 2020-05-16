Palumbo, Frank A., Sr. October 27, 1934 - April 29, 2020 FUNERAL SERVICE, following social distancing guidelines, Tuesday, 11am, at the Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel. The service will be webcast at https://boxcast.tv/view/frank-anthony-palumbo-sr-729712. VISITATION with the family, also following social distancing guidelines, Monday, 5-7pm, at the Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Nebraska. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel 3402 Samson Way, Bellevue, NE 68123 402-293-0999 | www.johnagentleman.com

