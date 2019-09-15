Palser, Darrel L. November 24, 1941 - September 10, 2019 Age 77. He was born in North Loop, NE to the late George and Exie (Timson) Palser. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Gene Palser. Darrel is survived by his wife of 54 years, Christinia Palser; children, John Ashton Palser II (Stacia); Stephanie Palser (Doug Hansman); sisters, Janice Irvin and Mary Sue Reents (Jim); grandchildren, Harrison and Claire Palser; a host of other family and friends. FUNERAL SERVICE is 2pm on Monday September 16, 2019 at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. VISITATION will be during the hour prior to the Service. Interment is in the Hastings, IA Cemetery. The family will direct memorials. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

