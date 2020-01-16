Palmer, Russell William Rev. Dr. Rev. Dr. Russell William Palmer passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 11, 2020 after a long illness. Russ was born on May 4, 1936 in Detroit, MI. His parents, Norris Beach Palmer and Helen Forsythe Palmer, and his brother, Allen Norris Palmer, predeceased him. He is survived by his spouse, Laurie Elizabeth Nettelmann; three children, Stephen Palmer (Lisa) of Sautee Nacoochee, GA; Catherine McCarron (Douglas) of Minneapolis, MN; and Phillip Palmer of Pittsburgh, PA; two stepsons, Brian Cook (Cathy) of Carrollton, TX, and Jason Cook (Sara) of Fairfax, VA; seven grandchildren, Sarah Palmer, Jonathan Palmer, Quinn McCarron, Claudia McCarron, Ava Cook, Nora Cook and Leah Cook; his mother-in-law, Catherine Condie Nettelmann, and the many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and friends he held dear. Russ graduated from Wayne State University in Detroit, MI, Dallas Theological Seminary in Dallas, TX, and the University of Iowa in Ames where he earned his Ph.D. Russ was an ordained Presbyterian minister, Professor Emeritus of Religion for 37 years at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, and the Stated Clerk of the Missouri River Valley Presbytery for 18 years. A Phi Beta Kappa, Russ had an unquenchable thirst for understanding the world. As a professor at the University of Nebraska, he joined an archeological dig in Israel; in the 1980s, he was a staunch supporter of the nuclear freeze movement, and for many years, he was the editor of the Karl Barth Society newsletter. A brilliant, yet humble man, Russ experienced joy in both the most esoteric of endeavors or the raucous excitement of a Pirates baseball game. Passionate about teaching and social justice, Russ's finest moments were in the pulpit and in the classroom. With an incredible breath of knowledge and a great sense of humor, he was able to inspire both parishioners and students for decades. Russ was a kind and compassionate man who lived his life in the service of others. Above all, he cherished his beloved wife, Laurie, his thousands of books, and his classical music collection. He was dedicated to his children and grandchildren and loved them beyond measure. Though he will be sorely missed, Russ will continue to be part of the memories we treasure, the stories we tell, and the love we share. A MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held at the Calvin Presbyterian Church, 415 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063, at 11am on Monday, January 20, 2020. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be sent to Bread for the World, 425 3rd St. SW, Suite 1200, Washington, DC 20024. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home & Cremation Svcs., Inc., 130 Wisconsin Ave./PO Box 2155, Cranberry Twp., PA 16066. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com
