Palmer, Patricia A. July 1, 1969 - June 28, 2020 Age 50, of Beaufort, SC, died Sunday, June 28, 2020 in Beaufort Memorial Hospital. She was born in Omaha, NE on July 1, 1969, daughter of the late Louis and Rose Palmer. She is survived by her husband, David; her son, Jacob; and her siblings, Louie Gene Palmer (Tammy), John Palmer, Tony Palmer (Kim), Angel Halbleib; and many other relatives; also Keenan and Jameson Marsh. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory Beaufort, SC | (843) 524-7144

