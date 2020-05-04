Palle, Morris Robert, Jr. Age 84 Gretna, NE. Passed away on May 2, 2020. He was born on January 15, 1936 in Omaha to Morris, Sr. and Hildegarde (Kluge) Palle. He was a Veteran of the US Army and a member of American Legion Post #316 in Gretna. Morris was preceded in death by his wife, Delores; family; and friends. He is survived by his daughters, Kimberly C. Mefford (Brian) of Gretna, and Debra Swift (Mike) of Colorado Springs, CO; grandson, Luke Mefford; granddaughter, Jennifer Beck (Dan); great-grandson, Tobias Beck; brother, Wayne Palle; sister-in-law, Sharon Richter (Dean); nephews, Craig Richter (Wendy), and Joel Richter; beloved dog, Cookie; other family and friends. VISITATION: 4-7pm Tuesday, May 5, at Roeder Mortuary, 11710 Standing Stone Dr., Gretna. Private Family Services will be held. Interment: Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Omaha. Memorials may be directed to the Resurrection Lutheran Church, or the Family for designation elsewhere. ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Dr. 402-332-0090 | www.RoederMortuary.com

