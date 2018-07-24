Palais, William F., Sr. Aug 31, 1921 - Jul 21, 2018 World War II Veteran. Preceded in death by wife, Mary C. (McQuade) Palais and sister, Josephine Hasenjager. Survived by children: William Palais, Jr., John Palais and wife Barbara, Michael Palais, Stephen Palais, Mary Margaret Palais, and Thomas Palais; two grandchildren, Jack and Katie; many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 25th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, July 26th at 10am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific. Interment, Resurrection Cemetery with military honors by Benson VFW Post 2503. Memorials to St. Robert Bellarmine Church, Siena/Francis House, or charity of your choice. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

