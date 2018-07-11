Pajak, Candace R. Aug 18, 1949 - Jul 8, 2018 Candace Ruth Pajak (Ostby), age 68, was peacefully taken to her heavenly home early Sunday morning, July 8. She was a loving and faithful wife, daughter, and sister preceded by her father, Bill Ostby; and her brother, Woody Ostby; and survived by her husband, Victor Pajak; her siblings: Larry Ostby, Tim Ostby, Greg Ostby, Camille Atwood, and Robyn Lueders; and 29 nieces and nephews. As a faithful servant of Christ, prayer warrior, and student of God's word, Candy impacted the lives of many to include numerous children through Sunday School, Awanas, and VBS ministries. VISITATION: 5-7pm Friday July 13 at Roeder Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am Saturday at Crosspoint Church (7820 Fort Street, Omaha). Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery followed by a luncheon at Crosspoint Church. ROEDER MORTUARY- 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th St. 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

