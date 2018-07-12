Pajak, Candace R. Aug 18, 1949 - Jul 8, 2018 VISITATION: 5-7pm Friday July 13 at Roeder Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am Saturday at Crosspoint Church (7820 Fort Street, Omaha). Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery followed by a luncheon at Crosspoint Church. ROEDER MORTUARY- 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th St. 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com
There are certain people that are forever in your mind, Not because of anything they did, rather for who they are. I haven't seen Candy since high school, but I have thought about her many times with fond memories. Her image from 50 years ago for me is frozen in time.
In this difficult time for the family, I hope you all have similar memories of Candy that you can go to long after your grief has past. Prays to all of you.
MEMORY ETERNAL.
Mike Abdouch
