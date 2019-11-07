Pahre, E. Gordon LtCol USAF (Ret) May 16, 1927 - November 5, 2019 Age 92. Survived by his wife of 60 years, Leslie; son, Russell (Kathy); daughter, Katherine (David); five grandchildren. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 10am, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 104 Galvin Rd. No., Bellevue. Memorials to West Point Society, Salvation Army or Immanuel Lutheran Church. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

