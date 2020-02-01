Page, Karen L. December 8, 1938 - January 28, 2020 COMPLETE NOTICE LATER MEMORIAL MASS 10 AM Monday, Feb 3, at Christ the King Catholic Church, Omaha NE. ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY 2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367 Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319

To plant a tree in memory of Karen Page as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.