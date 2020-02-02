Page, Karen L.

Page, Karen L. December 8, 1938 - January 28, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Elizabeth and Eugene Jacobson. Survived by loving husband of 63 years, Richard "Dick"; sons, Steve (Susan), Jeff, Doug, Rick (Terry); daughter, Kristi (Dave) Hans; 12 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; brother, Don (Mary) Jacobson; sister, Dory Rice; many nieces and nephews. MEMORIAL MASS 10am Monday, February 3, at Christ the King Catholic Church. Memorials to the American Cancer Society. ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY 2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367 Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319

