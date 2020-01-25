Padilla, Thelma L. September 28, 1927 - January 22, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Richard; 3 sisters. Survived by daughters, Anita (Gary) Krysl and Mary (Kurt) Matis; 6 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; 1 sister. VISITATION begins Sunday 2pm with a Wake Service at 3pm at the Mortuary. FUNERAL Monday 9:30am at the Mortuary to Holy Ghost Catholic Church at 10am. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to the family for the charities of their choice. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

