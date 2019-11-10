Paden, Rendell Kent August 24, 1942 - October 22, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Horace and Marie Paden. Survived by sisters, Sherry (Terry) Elliott Simchuk, and Jeanne (Nels) Backlund; and extended family. VISITATION will be held Thursday, November 14, from 10-11am at Good Shepherd. Interment to follow at Hamburg Cemetery, Hamburg, IA. GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 4425 S. 24th St. | (402) 505-9260 | www.gsfuneral.com

