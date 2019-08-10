Paddock, Lucille L. (Beninato) September 14, 1914 - August 9, 2019 Preceded in death by husbands, George W. Samland and Nathan Paddock. Survived by longtime friends, Diane and Jim Kean and family. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Saturday, August 10th at 9:30am, Forest Lawn Memorial Park. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 || www.heafeyheafey.com

