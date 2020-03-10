Pace, Joan (McMillan) November 3, 1936 - March 8, 2020 Survived by son, Daniel J. Pace; sister, Jean M. Kelly of Princeton, IL; brother, Frank H. McMillan; sister-in-law, Josephine McMillan of Omaha. Preceded in death by husband, Richard F. Pace; parents, Daniel G. and Ruthe V. (Stuben) McMillan; brothers and sisters-in-law, Daniel P. and Ruth, Philip T. and Nora, John M. Beverly, Donald J. and Wanda, George A., Robert E. McMillan; brother in law, Charles A. Kelly. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and wonderful friends. VISITATION begins Thursday, March 12, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Valley, NE, at 9am with a MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10:30am. Memorials should be directed to the family. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory Pacific Street Chapel 14151 Pacific Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

