Pacas, Leonard F. Sr. Age 88 Leonard Pacas Sr., of Yutan, NE, died at his home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Brian Gene Pacas; and a grandson, Shane Richards. Leonard is survived by his wife, Joella (Palmer) Pacas of Yutan; son, Leonard, Jr (Kelly) of Arlington, NE; grandchildren, Lisa Marie Buckethal (Tom) of Johnstown, CO; and Karley Ann Pacas of Yutan; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Ann (Charles) Muhle of Schuyler, NE; also many nieces, nephews and friends. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am Saturday, May 30, 2020, at St. Peter's United Church of Christ in Yutan with full military honors to follow at the church. The family request that you dress casually. Burial will take place at 2pm Saturday graveside at the Schuyler Cemetery in Schuyler, NE. VISITATION will also be held at the St. Peter's United Church of Christ in Yutan on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 5-7pm with the family present. Memorials can be made in lieu of flowers to either the Yutan Fire and Rescue Squad or VNA Hospice and left or mailed to Reichmuth Funeral Home, P.O. Box 67, Elkhorn, NE 68022. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME (402) 625-2222 | www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

