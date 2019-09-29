Paasch, Marian Age 88 - September 27, 2019 Elkhorn, NE. Died peacefully on Friday, September 27, 2019 at her home. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roy Paasch; sons, David and Daniel Paasch; and a sister, Mabel Vankat. Marian is survived by her children, Frank (Denise) Paasch of Omaha, Teresa (George) De Graaf of Waukee IA, and Calvin (Ann) Paasch of Valley, NE; brothers, Erwin Klabunde of Omaha, and Donald Thompson of Fremont, NE; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. FUNERAL SERVICE will be held at 10:30am Wednesday, October 2, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Elkhorn. Burial will follow at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Elkhorn. Public VISITATION will be held on Tuesday, October 1, from 4 pm until 8 pm, with the family present from 6-8pm at the Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn. Memorials can be made to Bethany Lutheran Church. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

