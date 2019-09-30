Paasch, Marian

Paasch, Marian Age 88 Elkhorn, NE. Died peacefully on Friday, September 27, 2019, at her home. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roy Paasch; sons, David and Daniel Paasch; and a sister, Mabel Vankat. Marian is survived by her children, Frank (Denise) Paasch of Omaha, Teresa (George) De Graaf of Waukee IA, and Calvin (Ann) Paasch of Valley, NE; brothers, Erwin Klabunde of Omaha, and Donald Thompson of Fremont, NE; 8 grandchildren: Daniel De Graaf, Ellen (Mitch) Maahs, Melissa (Benjamin) Deonovic, Ethan Paasch, Stephanie De Graaf, Lauren Paasch, Nathan De Graaf, and Logan Paasch; and one great-grandchild, James Maahs. Marian wed Roy on August 18, 1951 at the Bethany Lutheran Church in Elkhorn. Their marriage was blessed with five children: David, Daniel, Frank, Teresa, and Calvin. They were married for 60 years. Marian was a farm wife and milked cows with Roy. They worked together as partners on the farm. She also drove a tractor for baling, raking, and discing. Marian was the business bookkeeper, gardener, cook, and mother. She was a 4-H leader for 25 years and 60-year member of the Extension Club. Bethany Lutheran was a significant part of Marian's life. She taught Sunday School and led the Wednesday Bible Study group. She actively participated in Circle, Metro East, Women of the Church, and Quilting. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10:30am Wednesday, October 2, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Elkhorn. Burial will follow at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Elkhorn. Public VISITATION will be held Tuesday, October 1, from 4-8pm, with the family present from 6-8pm at the Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn. Memorials can be made to Bethany Lutheran Church, or the Bess Johnson Library. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple 402-289-2222

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.