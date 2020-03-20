Paar, Mary February 24, 1957 - March 18, 2020 Age 63 of Blair, passed after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Survivors: husband, Keith; mother, Nancy Tyson; brother, John (Elizabeth) Tyson; and four nephews. Private Mass of Christian burial will be held Monday, March 23, at 10:30am. Due to current circumstances a live feed will be available on St. Francis Borgia's Facebook page. Online condolences may be left at www.campbellaman.com. Campbell Aman Funeral Home 444 S. 17th Street, Blair, NE 68008 | www.campbellaman.com

Service information

Mar 23
Service
Monday, March 23, 2020
10:30AM
Saint Francis Borgia Catholic Church
2005 Davis Dr
Blair, NE 68008
