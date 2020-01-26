Oxley, Annette Borkenhagen

Oxley, Annette Borkenhagen June 15, 1928 - August 12, 2019 Annette Borkenhagen Oxley died peacefully on August 12, 2019, with her sons Mark and Joel at her side, in Washington, DC. Annie was born in Omaha on June 15, 1928. She grew up with her mom and dad, Helen McKibben Borkenhagen and Ray Borkenhagen, her sister Marian Norris, and her brother Karl Borkenhagen, who now lives in Edmond, Oklahoma. The family moved to California, then returned to Fort Street, where Ray managed notable restaurants in Omaha - Northrup Jones and The Old English Inn. Annie attended North High, then studied English at Omaha U and the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. After graduation, she returned briefly to California, living in San Francisco and La Jolla. Her career started in publishing, then she became a flight attendant for American Airlines. She met Court Oxley on a flight, and they married in June of 1954. They ultimately moved to Lake Barcroft in Falls Church, Virginia, where she lived for 48 years. She loved and was loved - as a daughter, sister, wife, and friend. Everyone who ever knew her recalled how sweet and thoughtful she was. She was passionate about gardening, photography, painting, travel and particularly her family. She is survived by her brother, Karl; two sons; four grandsons; and many more family and friends. We miss her so, particularly on lovely spring days and holidays that she loved so much.

