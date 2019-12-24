Owens, Robert Malvin

Owens, Robert Malvin October 15, 1929 - December 13, 2019 At age 90, on December 13, 2019, Korean War Veteran, Robert M. Owens passed away. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Evalyn; four children, Ken (Mary) Owens, Cheryl Rushing, Steve (Alexandra) Owens, Nancy (Dale) Erkkila; 14 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. Robert served in the Army for three years, also successfully owned and operated Automotive Service Stations for over two decades, then retired from his towing business at age 85. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2pm Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Kremer Funeral Home. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com

