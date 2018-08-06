Owens-Marion, Patricia Ann Mar 17, 1954 - Aug 1, 2018 Survived by children, Jason, Daniel, Jozette, Jocelyn, James, and Jessica; grandchildren, Sky, Marli, and Ja'Rel; siblings, Gerald, Mark, Annette, and Diann; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives. No Services. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple St. 402-553-3155 www.kremerfuneralhome.com

