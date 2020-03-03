Owens, Kenneth W.

Owens, Kenneth W. November 9, 1934 - March 1, 2020 Kenneth W. Owens, age 85, passed away March 1, 2020. He was born in Imogene, IA, on November 9, 1934 to the late John and Rose (Duehr) Owens. Kenneth graduated from Imogene High School and was a commercial painting contractor. He was a member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Paul Owens; sisters, Margaret Letak, Anna Rose Bryte and Louise Martin; brothers, John, Paul, Donald and Eugene Owens; daughter-in-law, Kathie Owens; son-in-law, Ted Pihl. Kenneth is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joyce Owenes; daughters, Beverly Pihl and Lisa Kinney; sons, Raymond Owens, Craig Owens (Tim Gardner), Daniel Owens (Trudy), and Timothy Owens (Amber); brother, Justin Owens (Ann); 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter; nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other family and friends. VISITATION: Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 5-7pm, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, 10:30am, at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Glenwood, IA. Memorials are suggested to Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

