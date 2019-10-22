Owens, Ann E. December 18, 1926 - October 19, 2019 Preceded in death by sons, Greg, Nick, and Doug. Survived by daughter, A.J. Nauslar; son, John (Johana) Owens; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Val (David) Rye; and other loving relatives. FUNERAL: Thursday at 10am at Holy Ghost Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Hillcrest Cemetery. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" St. 402-731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

